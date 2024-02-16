Trillion Game Manga Gets Live-Action Film in 2025

Cast, staff return from live-action series last year

© TBS

The official Instagram account for the live-action series ofand'smanga announced on Saturday that the manga will get a live-action film that will open in 2025. The film will feature a returning cast, including Ren Meguro from idol groupas protagonist Haru Tennōji, andas Manabu "Gaku" Taira.

Yoshiaki Murao is returning to direct the film, and Daisuke Habara is returning to write the script.

The 10-episode live-action series premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates on July 14. Other cast members included Kouji Kikkawa as Kazuki Kedōin and Mio Imada as Kirihime Kokuryū. Kanako Momota of idol group Momoiro Clover Z plays Akari Shirotora and Kenjiro Tsuda plays news producer Kunugi.

Netflix began streaming the series worldwide in October.

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation. The manga won a Shogakukan Award in January.

Viz Media announced earlier this month that it will release the series in English in print starting this fall.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air on TBS and other channels in Japan.