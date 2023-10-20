© TBS

Entertainment news source Variety announced on Friday thatwill stream the live-action series ofand'smanga starting on Saturday. The full 10-episode series is already available onin Japan.

Netflix and TBS announced a partnership in October 2021 to release TBS ' titles worldwide, including Japan Sinks : People of Hope , The Future Diary , and Let's Get Divorced .

Trillion Game premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates on July 14.

Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man plays protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano plays Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Other cast includes Kouji Kikkawa as Kazuki Kedōin and Mio Imada as Kirihime Kokuryū. Kanako Momota of idol group Momoiro Clover Z plays Akari Shirotora and Kenjiro Tsuda plays news producer Kunugi.

Yoshiaki Murao directed the show, and Daisuke Habara wrote the script.

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 12. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air on TBS and other channels in Japan.

