Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about 2 men who plot to earn a trillion dollars inspired live-action series that premiered in July

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air on TBS and other channels in Japan. Kadokawa is streaming an announcement trailer for the anime.

Ikegami drew an image to commemorate the announcement.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館

©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 12. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates on July 14. Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man plays protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano plays Manabu "Gaku" Taira.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.