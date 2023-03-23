Trillion Game Manga Gets Live-Action Series

© Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami, Shogakukan

This year's eighth issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday thatand'smanga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation. The announcement did not reveal any further details.

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world.

Inagaki and Ikegami launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in October 2022, and will publish the sixth volume on March 30.

Writer Inagaki wrote the Eyeshield 21 manga with illustrator Yūsuke Murata from 2002-2009. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from 2005-2008 and an anime film in 2003. Viz Media published the manga in English. Inagaki and artist Boichi launched the Dr. Stone manga in in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. The manga inspired a television anime in July 2019 and a second season in January 2021. The third season will premiere on April 6. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally.

Ikegami and Buronson launched their BEGIN manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016, and ended the series in January 2020. Shogakukan published nine volumes for the series.