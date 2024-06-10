How would you rate episode 1108 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1108 is a natural escalation to the tension of the Egghead Island arc.

This week's One Piece appeared to be a clear demarcation for the severity of the World Government's efforts. There has been danger the entire time, of course. The Straw Hats have been doing their usual hijinks this whole time—battling monsters and robots and discovering ancient secrets buried by global conspiracies. Just another Tuesday with Luffy and the gang. But I think this episode makes it clear that the crew is well and truly aware of the danger they are in.

Everyone is staring down the barrel of the loaded gun known as Seraphim. Obviously, they're powerful, and the Straw Hats are used to fighting powerful enemies. In fact, they're also used to fighting precisely some of the Warlords being copied by the Seraphim! But as York gets turned to stone and Zoro's slashes get deflected, it starts to dawn on them all the kind of power they're up against. These artificial beings have multiple power sets within them and deep reserves of energy to pull from. Not to mention it hardly looks like they've broken a sweat. This pushes Zoro and Luffy to the brink of considering working with CP0, which is a pretty big deal (of course, Luffy is rather blase about it but that's Luffy).

The heavy weight of what is about to happen to Egghead Island is brought to the forefront with the Ohara incident flashbacks. With Ohara's destruction, there was a loss of the past and its knowledge, and with Egghead's destruction, there will be a loss of the future and its potential. The World Government clearly considers both acceptable losses. Like all oppressive regimes, the World Government is concerned with maintaining an eternal presence where its power is supreme, and all other eras are meaningless casualties in its mythmaking.

Oh, and Franky throws his whole crotch into the camera. One Piece has no limits.

Rating:



"What other five-star anime are you watching? Vote on the latest episodes here: Your Score"



One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.