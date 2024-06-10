Episode 1108 is a natural escalation to the tension of the Egghead Island arc.
This week's One Piece appeared to be a clear demarcation for the severity of the World Government's efforts. There has been danger the entire time, of course. The Straw Hats have been doing their usual hijinks this whole time—battling monsters and robots and discovering ancient secrets buried by global conspiracies. Just another Tuesday with Luffy and the gang. But I think this episode makes it clear that the crew is well and truly aware of the danger they are in.
Everyone is staring down the barrel of the loaded gun known as Seraphim. Obviously, they're powerful, and the Straw Hats are used to fighting powerful enemies. In fact, they're also used to fighting precisely some of the Warlords being copied by the Seraphim! But as York gets turned to stone and Zoro's slashes get deflected, it starts to dawn on them all the kind of power they're up against. These artificial beings have multiple power sets within them and deep reserves of energy to pull from. Not to mention it hardly looks like they've broken a sweat. This pushes Zoro and Luffy to the brink of considering working with CP0, which is a pretty big deal (of course, Luffy is rather blase about it but that's Luffy).
The heavy weight of what is about to happen to Egghead Island is brought to the forefront with the Ohara incident flashbacks. With Ohara's destruction, there was a loss of the past and its knowledge, and with Egghead's destruction, there will be a loss of the future and its potential. The World Government clearly considers both acceptable losses. Like all oppressive regimes, the World Government is concerned with maintaining an eternal presence where its power is supreme, and all other eras are meaningless casualties in its mythmaking.
Oh, and Franky throws his whole crotch into the camera. One Piece has no limits.
Rating:
"What other five-star anime are you watching? Vote on the latest episodes here: Your Score"
Even if some small details are still missing, when finished, Look Back should, without a doubt, be acclaimed by most people.― Creating a manga is like creating a TV series: every week, readers wait for a new chapter to be published in their favorite magazine, and then they can also buy a full "season" when a compiled volume is published. Tatsuki Fujimoto is very familiar with this process as he seri...
Anime News Network's editorial team is digging deep into their repressed anime memories to trudge up the moments that left them in tears. What was the first anime to make you cry?― Anime News Network's editorial team is digging deep into their repressed anime memories to trudge up the moments that left them in tears. Below are some of the most affecting moments, from major character deaths to bitte...
Visual revealed for new season― The staff for the Spy x Family anime revealed on Sunday that the anime is getting a third season. The staff also revealed a visual for the third season. Anime character designer and chief animation director Kazuaki Shimada drew the below visual. Art director Yuni Yoshida designed the visual. The first anime season's first half premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll stre...
Amane Shindō, Rie Takahashi, Lynn, Kanon Takao voice new heroines― A special event for the television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo) manga unveils more cast members for the new heroines, the January 2025 premiere, and a teaser visual for the second seas...
Momoiro Clover Z, MindaRyn to perform season's new theme songs― Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed more cast, a new key visual, a new promotional video, and a new commercial on Saturday for the third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) television anime. Bandai Namco Filmworks also announced that Momoiro Clover Z will perform the season's second opening...
Co-founder Hideaki Anno's current studio Khara acquires Gainax's trademark― Anime studio Gainax announced on its website on Friday that it filed for bankruptcy in the Tokyo District Court on May 29. The bankruptcy proceedings are happening just short of the studio's 40th anniversary in December. Gainax's Statement In its statement on Friday, Gainax explained that its financial situation worsened sta...
Lynzee slays the Nosferatu Arucard, but isn't sure if she enjoyed the experience.― Welcome back to The Anime Backlog, the column where I chronicle my journey to overcome a backlog of 100+ anime titles. After slaying my behemoth of shame, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, I decided to dive into the quintessential dark and edgy series of the aughts, Hellsing Ultimate. Hellsing Ultimate Why Is It Impo...
Synduality: Noir perhaps ends up better than other video game tie-in series, but in the larger mecha genre, it's still an also-ran.― This second cour started as a big fat question mark. While the first half of Synduality: Noir had occasional drama, most of its runtime was all about chilling with its extended cast as they got into cool robot fights. While that lent the show a lot of charm, it meant t...
Before Summer Game Fest truly kicks off, Jean-Karlo checks out the upcoming Yakuza TV series news and Gen Urobutchi's deceptively cute rabbit puzzler.― Welcome back, folks! In honor of the Astro Bot announcement, I spent some time playing Astro's Playhouse over the weekend. It's a cute tech demo disguised as a platformer, helped by Astro being an adorable little mascot. The historical angle of colle...
Anti-hero or villain? Scar and Magneto present evidence for either interpretation.― X-Men' 97 has now concluded its stunning first season, and those ten episodes highlighted the best and worst of Magneto — a man who's been both the X-Men's nemesis and leader. Introduced at the very beginning of X-Men in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's 1963 debut issue, the "Master of Magnetism" has changed a lot in his s...