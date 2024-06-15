×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc earns 5.8% rating

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Fuji TV June 9 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
5.8
Detective Conan NTV June 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV June 7 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi June 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
One Piece Fuji TV June 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi June 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV June 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

