Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 3-9

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa 's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)