News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 27-June 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc episode earns 6.7% rating

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 5.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 2 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Fuji TV June 2 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 2 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Detective Conan NTV June 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV May 31 (Fri) 23:35 30 min.
3.1
One Piece Fuji TV June 2 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Doraemon TV Asahi June 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.5
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV June 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.5
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi June 2 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

