Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc ranks at #1

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Fuji TV June 16 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
6.4
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.1
Detective Conan NTV June 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.3
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV June 14 (Fri) 23:35 30 min.
3.0
One Piece Fuji TV June 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.9
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi June 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi June 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.5
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV June 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 15 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 15 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 3-9
