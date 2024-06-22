News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
|Fuji TV
|June 16 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|June 14 (Fri)
|23:35
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 14 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 16 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|June 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 15 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 15 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)