Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 17-23
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc earns 5.5% rating
The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 23 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 23 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
|Fuji TV
|June 23 (Sun)
|23:15
|40 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 22 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 23 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|June 21 (Fri)
|23:35
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 23 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 22 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 22 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 22 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)