×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc finale episode earned 6.4% rating

The first live-action film adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.

The debut episode of the new live-action series of Osamu Tezuka's Black Jack manga aired on Sunday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. on TV Asahi and earned a 10.3% rating.

The last episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 30 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (finale) Fuji TV June 30 (Sun) 23:15 60 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 30 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Detective Conan NTV June 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV June 28 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
3.3
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi June 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi June 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
One Piece Fuji TV June 30 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 29 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 17-23
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives