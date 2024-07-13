News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc finale episode earned 6.4% rating
The first live-action film adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.
The debut episode of the new live-action series of Osamu Tezuka's Black Jack manga aired on Sunday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. on TV Asahi and earned a 10.3% rating.
The last episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 30 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (finale)
|Fuji TV
|June 30 (Sun)
|23:15
|60 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 30 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 29 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|June 28 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 30 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 29 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 30 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 29 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 29 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)