Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 24-30

The first live-action film adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.

The debut episode of the new live-action series of Osamu Tezuka 's Black Jack manga aired on Sunday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. on TV Asahi and earned a 10.3% rating.

The last episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa 's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. earned a 6.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)