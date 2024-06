Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Game Collaborates with Slipknot in New Video

2nd promo video features interview with band members about game's masks

Atlus announced a collaboration on May 28 with heavy metal band Slipknot for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance , an updated version of its Shin Megami Tensei V game. The company released the second of two promotional videos on Thursday, featuring an interview with Slipknot members Clown, Eloy, and new guy about the masks in the game:

In the first video, the company behind many of Slipknot 's masks, Ojala Productions, creates three masks based on demons from the game:

The game was originally slated for release on June 21 forSwitch,5,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via, but will now launch on Friday.

The updated version will feature a new storyline, locations, demons, and choices. The game's digital deluxe edition includes the "2 Sacred Treasure Sets" DLC; the "Mitama Dance of Wealth," "Miitama Dance of EXP," and "Mitama Dance of Miracles" DLC; and two demon subquests. The "2 Sacred Treasure Sets" DLC is also a pre-order bonus for all versions of the game.

The original game launched worldwide for Switch only in November 2021.



Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game would get a release in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise's 25th anniversary project, and it uses Unreal Engine 4.