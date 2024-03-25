Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Game's Release Date Moved Up to June 14

Game updates Shin Megami Tensei V game with new storyline, locations, demons, choices

Atlus revealed on March 20 the release of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance , an updated version of its Shin Megami Tensei V game, will be moved up to June 14. The game was originally slated for release on June 21 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Image courtesy of Atlus

The updated version will feature a new storyline, locations, demons, and choices.

The original game launched worldwide for Switch in November 2021.

Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game would get a release in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise's 25th anniversary project, and it uses Unreal Engine 4.

Source: E-mail correspondence