Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Game's Release Date Moved Up to June 14
posted on by Anita Tai
Atlus revealed on March 20 the release of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an updated version of its Shin Megami Tensei V game, will be moved up to June 14. The game was originally slated for release on June 21 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
The updated version will feature a new storyline, locations, demons, and choices.
The original game launched worldwide for Switch in November 2021.
Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game would get a release in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise's 25th anniversary project, and it uses Unreal Engine 4.
Source: E-mail correspondence