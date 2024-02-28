Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Game Streams Long Trailer

Game ships for Switch, PS5/4, Xbox, PC on June 21

Atlus began streaming on Tuesday a long version of the announcement trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance , an updated version of its Shin Megami Tensei V game. Atlus will release the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 21.

The updated version will feature a new storyline, locations, demons, and choices.

The original game launched worldwide for Switch in November 2021.

Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game would get a release in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise 's 25th anniversary project, and it uses Unreal Engine 4.