New Mirage Queen Anime Is Film Opening Next Spring

Pony Canyon announced on Saturday that Mirage Queen vacances élégantes , the new anime of Kaoru Hayamine 's Mirage Queen (Kaitō Queen) novel series, will be a film opening in Japan next spring. Pony Canyon also presented an early "super teaser visual." The visual features the main leads Mirage Queen (disguised as Countess Angelique von Périgord) and Joker with their airship Troubadour in the background.

The original novels' story centers on a phantom thief queen who can steal anything they desire. Their gender, age, and nationality are unknown. Together with their partners Joker and RD, they fly around the world in their airship.

Hayamine and Kadokawa published the first Kaitō Queen short story in 2000. The first full-length novel Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ( Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki ) debuted under Kadokawa 's children's book label Aoitori Bunko in March 2002 with illustrations by K2 Shōkai . The latest novel shipped in July 2021. ( Kaitō Queen no Yūga na Kyūka is the name of the second full-length novel.)

Mirage Queen Prefers Circus

Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki

HIDIVE licensed Mirage Queen Prefers Circus for streaming, and Japan Anime Movie (JAM) Thailand released the anime in Thai theaters on February 3, 2023.



