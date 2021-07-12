Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki Novel Gets Theatrical OVA in 2022

's children's book series follows mysterious thief who never fails to steal what they are after

Kodansha opened a website on Monday to announce that Kaoru Hayamine 's Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki ( Mirage Queen Aime Cirque ) novel is getting a theatrical OVA project that will debut in 2022. The website revealed a logo for the project.

The novel series takes place in a world filled with airships. The Kaitō Queen is someone who never fails to steal what they are after. Their age and gender is unknown. However, a mysterious circus troupe appears, with magicians hypnotists, and those with other special powers in its ranks. The circus troupe manages to steal the gem that Kaitō Queen is after, and challenges Kaitō Queen to a contest.

The anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the novel series. Kadokawa published the first novel (pictured at right) under its children's book label Aoitori Bunko in March 2002 with illustrations by K2 Shōkai. The latest novel will ship on Wednesday. The project marks the first time the franchise is getting a video adaptation. The anime shares the same title as the debut novel in the franchise.



