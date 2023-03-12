Mirage Queen Novels Get New Anime

Mirage Queen vacances élégantes announced at Sunday event

The "Mirage Queen Prefers Parties" event announced on Sunday that production of a new Mirage Queen (Kaitō Queen) anime, Kaitō Queen no Yūga na Kyūka (Mirage Queen vacances élégantes or Mirage Queen's Elegant Vacations) has been green-lit. Even the franchise 's original novelist, Kaoru Hayamine , was not told about the news before the surprise announcement at Sunday's event.

© はやみねかおる・K2商会・講談社／「怪盗クイーン」製作委員会

The original novels' story centers on a phantom thief queen who can steal anything they desire. Their gender, age, and nationality are unknown. Together with their partners Joker and RD, they fly around the world in their airship.

Kadokawa published the first novel under its children's book label Aoitori Bunko in March 2002 with illustrations by K2 Shōkai. The latest novel shipped in July 2021.

The novel series received its first screen adaptation , the original video anime), last June.stage plays' Tuxedo Mask) starred as the title Queen.episode director) directed the project at, and, Orient) wrote the script.) designed the characters.) composed the music.

HIDIVE licensed Mirage Queen Prefers Circus for streaming, and Japan Anime Movie (JAM) Thailand released the anime in Thai theaters on February 3.



Source: Comic Natalie