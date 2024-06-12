Watch One Piece Take Over Exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas

Luffy becomes King of Las Vegas!

Monkey D. Luffy of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece series may still be an aspiring King of the Pirates, but for a brief moment, he was the King of Las Vegas! See for yourself when One Piece took over the Las Vegas Sphere:

Toei Animation produced the new 90-second-long presentation for the One Piece exhibit on the Exosphere exterior at the Las Vegas Sphere, which debuted on June 10 and remains on display until June 16.

The display commemorates the 25th anniversary of the One Piece anime. Recently, Toei Animation also streamed a video titled "25 Years of One Piece ," featuring memorable moments from the anime. Note that the video contains major spoilers for the series up until the current episodes, but the scenes are in chonological order by arc:

The One Piece display also coincides with the launch of the One Piece official English YouTube Channel.

Series lead Luffy also appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade last November.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999. The latest arc of the anime premiered on January 7.