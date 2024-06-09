One Piece Gets New 90-Second Anime for Exosphere at Sphere in Las Vegas

Display will be live from June 10

Image via x.com ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

announced on June 3 that it is producing a new 90-second-long anime for theexhibit on the Exosphere exterior at the Las Vegas Sphere. The display will debut on June 10 and remain on display until June 16.

The launch of the One Piece display also coincides with the launch of the franchise 's official English YouTube Channel.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999. The Egg Head Arc, the latest arc of the anime, premiered on January 7.

The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime on October 29 in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." The stream began with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only) and add new episodes as they air on television.



Source: Email correspondence