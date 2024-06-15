Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's COVID-19 Recovery

Take contracted COVID-19 last month, still does not have energy to resume drawing

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!

The official X (formerly) account of's) manga stated on Thursday that while the manga was originally planned to have a new chapter this month, the manga is now on hiatus due to the author's health.

Take was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. Take stated on Friday they are likely continuing to suffer aftereffects after contracting the disease, adding that while they are physically recovered, they do not have the energy to draw.

Take further explained that while they are still drawing every day, the images are "weak," and they are very anxious and worried about when they can fully return to drawing manga again. Take stated they do not think they can continue drawing manga at their current pace.

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp# brand. The manga's 111th chapter debuted on May 10 after a delay from May 2. The manga's 12th volume will still ship on July 9 as planned.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

The first season of the manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season debuted in October 2022 with the title Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ω and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.