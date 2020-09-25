Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime Gets 2nd Season

12th/final episode of 1st season premiered on Friday

The final episode of the television anime of Take 's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga revealed on Friday that the anime is getting a second season.

Take also provided an illustration for the announcement.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 10, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) directed the the first anime season at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) oversaw the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) designed the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand.