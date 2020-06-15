News
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime Listed With 12 Episodes
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! (Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!) manga is listing that the anime will have 12 episodes on three home video releases, with each release containing four episodes.
The anime will premiere on AT-X, Tokyo MX, San'in Broadcasting, BS11, and d Anime Store on July 10, and on ABC TV and TV Aichi on June 11. The three main cast members will appear in a live-streamed special on June 14 before the anime's premiere.
Kazuya Miura (Kemono Michi: Rise Up, DRAMAtical Murder) is directing the anime at ENGI (Kemono Michi: Rise Up). Takashi Aoshima (Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan, Survival Game Club!) is overseeing the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara (Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) is designing the characters. Kano and Naomi Ōzora as her character Uzaki-chan are performing the opening theme song "Nadamesukashi Negotiation" (Negotiation by Comforting).
Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand.
Source: Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime's website via @AIR_News01