Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Take 's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga is listing that the anime will have 12 episodes on three home video releases, with each release containing four episodes.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , San'in Broadcasting , BS11 , and d Anime Store on July 10, and on ABC TV and TV Aichi on June 11. The three main cast members will appear in a live-streamed special on June 14 before the anime's premiere.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) is designing the characters. Kano and Naomi Ōzora as her character Uzaki-chan are performing the opening theme song "Nadamesukashi Negotiation" (Negotiation by Comforting).

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand.