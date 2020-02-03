Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Manga Gets TV Anime in July

star in new series animated at studio

Kadokawa announced on Monday that Take 's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga is inspiring a television anime series that will premiere in July.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) is designing the characters.

The anime stars:

Naomi Ōzora as Hana Uzaki

as Hana Uzaki Kenji Akabane as Shinichi Sakurai

as Shinichi Sakurai Ayana Taketatsu as Ami Asai

as Ami Asai Tomoya Takagi as Itsuhito Sakaki

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand. Kadokawa will publish the fourth compiled volume on February 7. Seven Seas released the second volume on January 14.

The manga ranked on the top 20 web manga list at Da Vinci and Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

