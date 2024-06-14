How would you rate episode 10 of

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 ?

While I love the payoff of this episode, I also feel they took too long to get there. I love stories that introduce a plot point that makes you retroactively second-guess everything that has happened before a reveal. One of the biggest questions these past couple of episodes is how Darkness's family was coerced into amassing such a huge debt, but I didn't expect the reason to be so ingrained into significant events in the series. The reason for the debt is that they ended up footing the bill for a lot of the collateral damage caused by some of the major battles in the show. Not only is this a simple yet effective explanation for their situation, but it also explains why Darkness is particularly stubborn about not wanting to be rescued. She probably feels guilty about everything and thinks this is her way of giving back to her family and the people affected in the aftermath of some of those major battles.

I have to respect KONOSUBA for the foreshadowing and execution of this plot point. Seeing Kazuma's frustration at the reveal was also particularly noteworthy. My problem with this episode is that most of it feels like filler as Kazuma stubbornly waits until he gets a signal from Darkness to do something. He explained that he was thinking of a strategy this whole time and was trying not to go all guns blazing. I respect that he attempts to be the most level-headed while Aqua and Megumin are prepared to commit crimes without a backup plan. I guess I'm a bit thrown off by the fact that Kazuma makes a good point about how he realistically shouldn't be able to save Darkness unless she is willing to work to save herself. Then, the episode ends with them sneaking in and whisking her away fairly easily. I'm sure there will be a fallout, but that was a little weird.

The jokes with Megumin and Aqua were funny, especially when Megumin tried to masquerade as a terrorist for the sake of trying to keep the wedding canceled. She also tried to use her first confession to Kazuma to emotionally blackmail him into stepping into action, but he saw right through it. That scene alone might be the best evidence for why these two might deserve each other. There is also a bit about Vanir explaining how his interests align with Kazuma's. The lord who wants to marry Darkness has a reputation for ruining people's lives without evidence. Is it possible he is employing the help of a demon so Vanir can take advantage of the situation and rectify it? That's my theory, but first, they must get Darkness out of that guy's slimy clutches.

