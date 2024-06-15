Late Manga Creator Nami Sano Gets Memorial Project Featuring Exhibition, Collection of Uncompiled Works

Exhibition to be held in Tokyo this summer, Sano's hometown of Nishinomiya this fall

The 115th issue of'smagazine announced on Friday a memoir project for late manga creatorfor this summer. The project will have three parts.

The first part is an art exhibition of Sano's works that will be held in Tokyo this summer and in Sano's hometown of Nishinomiya in Hyōgo prefecture this fall or later.

The second part is a collection of works previously unpublished in compiled volume form, which will feature works from before Sano's debut through the Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto spinoff one-shot "Hito Yonde 8823." Kadokawa will release this collection in August.

The third part is that the 116th issue of Harta will include a special feature about Sano, including illustrations and text from manga creators who were close to her. The issue will also publish a short story from her collected works.

Sano died in August 2023 at the age of 36, after being diagnosed with cancer a month prior. She was in the planning stages of a new manga while battling the disease.

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto was Sano's debut series. Sano launched the series in Harta in 2011, and ended the series in December 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and the company released the fourth and final volume in July 2016. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2016.

Sano launched the Migi & Dali manga in Harta in July 2017, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October.

