'Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto' Creator Nami Sano Passes Away at 36 Due to Cancer

Sano passed away only 1 month after being diagnosed with cancer

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Nami Sano passed away on August 5 due to cancer. Sano's relatives held a funeral on August 7 and 8. She was 36 years old.

The announcement noted that Sano passed away only a month after being diagnosed with cancer, and that she was in the planning stages of a new manga while battling the disease. The editors of Harta shared an excerpt from Sano's last letter, which reads: "This ended up being a fun life. I am now going to a more free world. Goodbye."

was Sano's debut series. Sano launched the series inin 2011, and ended the series in December 2015. publishes the manga in North America, and the company released the fourth and final volume in July 2016. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2016.

Sano launched the Migi & Dali manga in Harta in July 2017, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021. The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in October.

