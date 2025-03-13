×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Palworld Game's Crossplay Update Slated for Late March

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Update to enable players from different platforms to play with each other, world transfer for Pals

Pocketpair announced on Wednesday that its Palworld game will have an update in late March to enable cross-platform play. The update will allow players from different platforms to be able to connect with and play with each other, and it will also enable world transfer for Pals.

palworld
Image via IMDB
© Pocketpair, Inc.
Pocketpair debuted its Palworld multiplayer survival game in January 2024 as a Steam Early Access game. The game reached 25 million users within a month of its release.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PS5 in 68 countries and territories on September 25, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 on October 4.

The game launched for macOS on March 4.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex, along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP (intellectual property) to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair at the Tokyo District Court on September 18.

Sources: Palworld game's English X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives