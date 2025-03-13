Palworld Game's Crossplay Update Slated for Late March

Update to enable players from different platforms to play with each other, world transfer for Pals

Pocketpair announced on Wednesday that its Palworld game will have an update in late March to enable cross-platform play. The update will allow players from different platforms to be able to connect with and play with each other, and it will also enable world transfer for Pals.

🚨Palworld's Crossplay Update coming in late March!🚨



Multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals 🚚



To celebrate the update, Palworld is 25% off on the PS Store and Steam!

Don't miss it 🎁



PS Store: https://t.co/REZemF7ymX



Steam: https://t.co/mOTG66p6al pic.twitter.com/AYbndvOB6i — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 12, 2025

Palworld

Pocketpair debuted itsmultiplayer survival game in January 2024 as a Steam Early Access game. The game reached 25 million users within a month of its release.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PS5 in 68 countries and territories on September 25, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 on October 4.

The game launched for macOS on March 4.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex , along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP (intellectual property) to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair at the Tokyo District Court on September 18.



