SMEJ, Aniplex, Palworld Game Developer Establish Palworld Entertainment
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Palworld Entertainment's first merchandise for the game will be available at Pocketpair's booth at the bilibili World 2024 event in Shanghai on Friday, July 12.
Pocketpair debuted its Palworld multiplayer survival game on January 19 as a Steam Early Access game. The game reached 25 million users within a month of its release.
Players and critics initially noted the similarity of the designs of many of the game's "Pal" creatures to the Pokémon franchise's titular Pokémon. The Pokémon Company released a statement shortly after Palworld's release that it is investigating a possible copyright infringement by an unnamed game company. The Pokémon Company has not issued a follow-up statement or actions since then.
