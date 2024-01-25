×
The Pokémon Company Releases Statement Regarding Possible IP Infringement Involving New Game

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Company states: "we intend to investigate"

The Pokémon Company released a statement on Thursday, regarding a possible intellectual property infringement by a game company, stating that it "intend[s] to investigate and take appropriate measures" regarding the issue.

The Pokémon Company's full statement:

Inquiries Regarding Other Companies' Games

We have received many inquiries regarding another company's game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future.

The Pokémon Company

The company's statement did not mention any game or company, but it is allegedly pointed to game developer Pocketpair's Palworld online multiplayer game. The game launched on PC via Steam on January 19, and has already sold 8 million copies as of Thursday.

Pocketpair describes the game:

Fight, farm, build and work alongside mysterious creatures called "Pals" in this completely new multiplayer, open world survival and crafting game!

Sources: The Pokémon Company's website, IGN Southeast Asia (Adam Bankhurst)

