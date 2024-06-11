Voice Actors Minami Tsuda, Tatsumaru Tachibana Marry

Minami Tsuda and Tatsumaru Tachibana , voice actors of Hibiki Kamakura and Jujumaru from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, announced their marriage to each other on June 8 on their respective X (formerly Twitter ) accounts. In their posts, each voice actor shared a short message to their fans.

Image via www.aoni.co.jp © 2020 AONI ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Image via stay-luck.com © 2014-2024 Stay Luck Inc.

I have an announcement for everyone.

In her message, Tsuda wrote:

To everyone



Thank you for your continued warm support.



I am pleased to announce that I, Minami Tsuda , have married voice actor Tatsumaru Tachibana .



Without forgetting to express my gratitude to you all, I will continue to hone my craft and devote myself to devoting myself to contributing to the work that I am involved in.



Thank you for your continued support.

In Tachibana's message, he wrote:

Announcement



This is a personal matter, and with some embarrassment, I am very humbled to report that I, Tatsumaru Tachibana , have married Minami Tsuda .

I will never forget my sense of gratitude, strive to become a fine performer who can bring a smile to everyone's face, and work even harder together with her.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you for your continued support and encouragement.

As of press time, Tsuda and Tachibana have received over 1,400 responses combined, a majority of which are well-wishes from their fans and colleagues.

Tsuda has also appeared in Black Clover as Sally, My Wife is the Student Council President as Rin Misumi, Real Girl as Arisa Ishino, among others. Her full CV can be found through her agency.

Tachibana has appeared in Black Butler: Public School Arc as Gregory Violet, The irregular at magic high school as Tokuma Shippo, Vinland Saga as Thorginn, among others. His full CV can be found through his agency.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.