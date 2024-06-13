Interest
Seal Your Documents With a Mimic Chomping on Frieren
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
One of the most common ways to authenticate an official document, such as contracts and letters, in the United States is with a signature. In Japan, however, it's customary to use a personalized seal (called a hanko) in place of a signature. These hanko generally have a small diameter, use red ink, and are used on all manner of documents. Most are plain looking, but some can have fun designs. What better way to have fun with your hanko than with a Frieren: Beyond Journey's End-themed seal? The X (formerly Twitter) account for Itaindou announced 11 unique Frieren-themed hanko and a few hanko cases in late December 2023.
＼ TVアニメ『#葬送のフリーレン』痛印 発売決定🎊 ／— 痛印堂 (@itaindou) December 25, 2023
フリーレン、フェルン、シュタルク、ヒンメルなど
11種の痛印がラインナップ！
さらに、痛印と印鑑ケースの同時購入で
捺印マットをプレゼント🎁✨
2023年12月26日(水)17：00～
▼特設サイト▼https://t.co/Hcc9G8IMCM#フリーレン#痛印
\TV anime #葬送のフリーレン [Frieren: Beyond Journy's End] Ita-in stamp release 🎊/
11 Ita-in including Freiren, Fern, Stark, Himmel, and more Will be in the lineup!
Additionally, if you purchase a stamp and a stamp case at the same time,
you will receive a stamp mat as a gift🎁✨
December 26, 2023 (Wednesday) 17:00~
▼Special website▼
https://itaindou.com/pages/frieren
#フリーレン [Frieren]
#痛印 [Ita-in]
Itaindou's website lists the following Frieren hanko you can choose from:
- Two types of Frieren
- Fern
- Stark
- Himmel
- Heiter
- Eisen
- Sein
- Flamme
- Aura
- Mimic
Each hanko has a diameter of 18mm, features the anime series logo on the side, and can have your name engraved alongside the featured character. Each hanko is on the pricey end at 4,620 yen each (about US$29.61), but it can be personalized with your name and feature your favorite Frieren character. The cases also come in a light blue or dark blue variant and have the Frieren logo printed on them for 2,970 yen (about US$19.03) each.
The official X/Twitter account for Frieren shared an image of the hanko in use. The image included in the post features the Mimic, second Frieren variant, and Aura stamps used on what appears to be an official Shonen Sunday proofreading finalization form.
アウラ 印鑑https://t.co/mmAdTM36FV pic.twitter.com/PyyaCGHZ4x— 『葬送のフリーレン』公式 (@FRIEREN_PR) April 4, 2024
Aura Seal
https://itaindou.com/products/hanks…
Itaindou announced on X/Twitter on June 7 that it would release a second part, though it did not reveal any other information on it.
テレビアニメ『葬送のフリーレン』痛印— 痛印堂 (@itaindou) June 7, 2024
第2弾発売＆キャラクター追加決定！🪄✨
更なる続報をお待ちください！🙌#フリーレン#frieren pic.twitter.com/W8thI2SO1t
The second set of ita-in hanko for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be released and new characters will be added!🪄✨
Please stay tuned for further updates!🙌
#フリーレン [Frieren]
#frieren
The website notes the hanko can be used as a seal for mail deliveries, at banks, and some city halls. Like many other collaboration items, Itaindou does not ship overseas. Nevertheless, The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End hanko by Itaindou is an interesting gift for any fan of the series.
