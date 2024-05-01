×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 28-May 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Blue Giant, The Dangers in My Heart anime; Fed Up With Being the Spoiled Queen's Genius Butler, I Ran Away and Built the World's Strongest Army, My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Giant BDCite Shout! Factory US$26.98 April 30
The Dangers in My Heart Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.99 April 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Lock Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 30
Classroom of the Elite GN 10Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 April 30
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 April 30
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 16Please Vertical US$12.95 April 30
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 30
EDENS ZERO GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Fed Up With Being the Spoiled Queen's Genius Butler, I Ran Away and Built the World's Strongest Army GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 30
Gachiakuta GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 30
The Great Snake's Bride GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 30
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 30
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Innocent Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$29.99 May 1
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 30
My Androgynous Boyfriend GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 30
My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 30
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 30
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 30
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$24.95 April 30
Shangri-La Frontier GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 30
She's My Knight GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 30
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 30
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 5Please Dark Horse US$24.99 May 1
Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
A Condition Called Love GN 14Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Fed Up With Being the Spoiled Queen's Genius Butler, I Ran Away and Built the World's Strongest Army GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Gachiakuta GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
The Great Snake's Bride GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Innocent Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$17.99 April 30
Issak GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
My Androgynous Boyfriend GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
My Master Has No Tail GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Sakura's Dedication GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 30
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30
Speed Grapher GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 30
Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 30

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 30
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 18Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 April 30
Once Upon a Witch's Death: The Tale of the One Thousand Tears of Joy Novel 20 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$20.00 April 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 2
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 3
I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 29
Knight's & Magic Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 29
Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 2
Marriage, Divorce, and Beyond: The White Mage and Black Knight's Romance Reignited Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 3
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 3
Once Upon a Witch's Death: The Tale of the One Thousand Tears of Joy Novel 20Please Yen Press US$9.99 April 30
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 29
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 29
Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 3

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster Switch gamePlease Crim US$29.99 April 28
Endless Ocean Luminous Switch gameCite Nintendo US$49.99 May 2
Front Mission 2: Remake PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Forever Entertainment US$49.99 April 30


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
