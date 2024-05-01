News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 28-May 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Blue Giant, The Dangers in My Heart anime; Fed Up With Being the Spoiled Queen's Genius Butler, I Ran Away and Built the World's Strongest Army, My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Giant BDCite
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|April 30
|The Dangers in My Heart Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.99
|April 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Lock Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 30
|Classroom of the Elite GN 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 30
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 30
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 16Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 30
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 30
|EDENS ZERO GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Fed Up With Being the Spoiled Queen's Genius Butler, I Ran Away and Built the World's Strongest Army GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 30
|Gachiakuta GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 30
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 30
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 30
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Innocent Omnibus GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|May 1
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 30
|My Androgynous Boyfriend GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 30
|My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 30
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 30
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 30
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.95
|April 30
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 30
|She's My Knight GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 30
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 30
|Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|May 1
|Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|A Condition Called Love GN 14Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Fed Up With Being the Spoiled Queen's Genius Butler, I Ran Away and Built the World's Strongest Army GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Gachiakuta GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Innocent Omnibus GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|April 30
|Issak GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|My Androgynous Boyfriend GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|My Master Has No Tail GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Sakura's Dedication GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 30
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
|Speed Grapher GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 30
|Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 30
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 30
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 18Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 30
|Once Upon a Witch's Death: The Tale of the One Thousand Tears of Joy Novel 20 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|April 30
Digital Novel Releases
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster Switch gamePlease
|Crim
|US$29.99
|April 28
|Endless Ocean Luminous Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|May 2
|Front Mission 2: Remake PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Forever Entertainment
|US$49.99
|April 30
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.