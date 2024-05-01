Earth Defense Force 6 Game's Trailer Reveals July 25 Release in West

Trailer streamed for PS4, PS5, PC game

D3Publisher announced on Wednesday that the Earth Defense Force 6 game will launch in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 25, following a delay. The company streamed a trailer that also reveals the pre-order and early purchase bonuses:

The game is getting a Deluxe Edition. Pre-order rewards include the "Reverse Core Type-N" equipment for Wing Divers and three decoys based on VTubers. Early purchase bonuses include Hololive items for up to five months after launch.

The game was originally scheduled for a spring 2024 release, with an Epic Games Store release shortly afterward.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment is also releasing the game in English in Asia in 2024.

The game launched in Japan in August 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game had been delayed and was previously slated for the end of 2021.

The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3Publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September 2020.

D3Publisher is also developing Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 , a sequel to the Earth Defense Force: World Brothers spinoff game, for PS5, PS4, and Switch for release in the West on September 26. The game will launch in Japan on May 23.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.