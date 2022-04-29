Earth Defense Force 6 Game's Trailer Reveals August 25 Launch

PS4, PS5 game takes place 3 years after EDF 5

D3 Publisher announced on Friday that the Earth Defense Force 6 game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 25 in Japan. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The game will get a digital deluxe edition, which includes the game, season pass, and bonus items.

The game had been delayed and was previously slated for the end of last year.

The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019. Another spinoff game, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers , launched for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2020. The game launched in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in May 2021.

Source: Press release via Gematsu