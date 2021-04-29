Earth Defense Force 6 Game's 1st Trailer Previews Gameplay, Year-End Release

New main game in series takes place 3 years after EDF 5

D3 Publisher began streaming the first trailer for its upcoming Earth Defense Force 6 game on Wednesday. The trailer previews the gameplay, and narrows down the game's release date to the end of this year. The trailer did not reveal a platform for the game.

The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019. Another spinoff game, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers , launched for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 24. The game will launch in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam on May 27.