Earth Defense Force 6 Game's 1st Trailer Previews Gameplay, Year-End Release

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New main game in series takes place 3 years after EDF 5

D3 Publisher began streaming the first trailer for its upcoming Earth Defense Force 6 game on Wednesday. The trailer previews the gameplay, and narrows down the game's release date to the end of this year. The trailer did not reveal a platform for the game.

The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019. Another spinoff game, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, launched for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 24. The game will launch in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam on May 27.

Source: D3 Publisher's YouTube channel

