Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Game's 1st Trailer Streamed

Earth Defense Force 5 game gets physical release in West

D3 Publisher began streaming on Wednesday the first trailer for Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, the new spinoff game in the Earth Defense Force series. The trailer also teases Earth Defense Force 6, the latest game in the series.

PQube announced on Thursday that it will release a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on September 18. The company began streaming a trailer:

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers will launch for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2020. The voxel game features a cube world with blocky characters and enemies.

Earth Defense Force 6 will launch in 2021. The Official Japanese PlayStation Blog revealed that the game's story takes place three years after Earth Defense Force 5 .

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019.