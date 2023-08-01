Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Spinoff Game Gets Sequel for PS5, PS4, Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 to feature new classes

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

PlayStation

D3 Publisher announced on Tuesday that it will release, a sequel to thespinoff game (pictured right), for5,4, andSwitch.

In the game, the "Gaiark" emerging within the planet is causing the square Earth to fall apart. The game will feature new classes.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers debuted for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2020. The game launched in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in May 2021.

The Earth Defense Force 6 game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 25 in Japan.

D3Publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September 2020.

YUKE'S and D3Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019.

Source: Famitsu.com via Gematsu