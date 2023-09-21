News
Earth Defense Force 6 Gets English Release in Asia in 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The game launched in Japan in August 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game had been delayed and was previously slated for the end of 2021.
The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.
D3Publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September 2020.
D3 Publisher is also developing Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2, a sequel to the Earth Defense Force: World Brothers spinoff game, for PS5, PS4, and Switch.
Source: Clouded Leopard Entertainment's Twitter account
