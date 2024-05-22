Hulu to Stream Boruto, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime's English Dubs in June

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. The anime's "Part I" ended with its 293rd episode in March 2023, and "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.

Viz Media licensed the series and streamed it on Hulu as it aired in Japan. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and describes the story:

As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now a generation of prodigy like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents' shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!

Manga storywriter Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched the Boruto sequel manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to V Jump in July 2019. Kishimoto replaced Kodachi as the manga's storywriter in November 2020, starting with the manga's 52nd chapter. The manga went on hiatus in April 2023, and returned with the manga's second part and "Two Blue Vortex" arc last August.

Shueisha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume in June 2023. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media are both publishing the manga digitally, and Viz Media is publishing the manga in print.



Go, Go, Loser Ranger!

The anime adaptation of's) manga premiered on thechannel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide onon the same day it premieres on television.

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview), and Akari Nanawo performs the ending theme song "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer).

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 14th compiled book volume shipped on May 16.



