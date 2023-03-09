Boruto Anime Ends Part I on March 26, With Part II Confirmed

293rd episode to be 'Part I' finale

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

The official website for theanime announced on Thursday that the anime's 293rd episode on March 26 will be the final episode of anime's "Part I." The website also confirmed that production on "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.

Viz Media is simulcasting the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime entered the " Sasuke Retsuden " arc adapting Jun Esaka 's Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust ( Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyū no Hoshikuzu ) spinoff novel earlier this year on January 8. The anime then entered the "Code" arc on February 12.

