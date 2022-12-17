Boruto Anime Enters 'Sasuke Retsuden' Arc in January Followed by 'Code' Arc

The Jump Festa '23 event revealed on Saturday that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime will enter the " Sasuke Retsuden " arc adapting Jun Esaka 's Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust ( Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyū no Hoshikuzu ) spinoff novel in January 2023. The anime will then enter the "Code" arc after the conclusion of the " Sasuke Retsuden " arc.

The staff of the anime revealed a key visual for the " Sasuke Retsuden " arc.

Shueisha published the Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust novel in August 2019. Viz Media published the novel in English on November 22.

Shingo Kimura launched a manga adaptation of the novel on October 23. Viz Media and MANGA Plus began publishing the manga in English on October 22. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! The two are soon drawn into a deadly conspiracy! The popular spin-off novel, now as a manga series!

Asian Kung-Fu Generation and Humbreaders will perform the new opening and ending theme songs respectively for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime from January.

The anime entered the "Kawaki Himawari Ninja Gakkō-hen" (Kawaki and Himawari's Ninja School Arc) arc in August.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

