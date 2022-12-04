Asian Kung-Fu Generation, Humbreaders Perform New Themes for Boruto Anime

New themes premiere in January

The first 2023 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Asian Kung-Fu Generation and Humbreaders will perform the new opening and ending theme songs respectively for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. Both new themes will debut in January.

KANA-BOON is performing the current opening theme song, and Anonymouz is performing the current ending theme.

The anime entered the "Kawaki Himawari Ninja Gakkō-hen" (Kawaki and Himawari's Ninja School Arc) arc in August.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.