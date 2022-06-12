Kana-Boon Returns to Boruto Anime to Perform New Opening Theme

This year's 28th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that KANA-BOON is returning to the Boruto franchise to perform the new opening theme song "Kirarirari" for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. The group previously performed the first opening theme song for the anime, and also performed the theme song for Boruto -Naruto the Movie- .

Additionally, Lenny code fiction ( My Hero Academia season 3, Fire Force , D.Gray-man Hallow ) will perform the anime's new ending theme song "Bibōroku." Both theme songs will debut in the show in July.

Rock band FLOW is performing the current opening theme song, and four-member alternative rock band This is Japan is performing the the current ending theme song.

The anime entered the "Kawaki-hen Ōtsutsuki Kakusei" (Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening) arc in July 2021.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter in November 2020.

