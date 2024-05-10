Ikigami: Sairin Manga Reaches 5th Season Climax

Image via Amazon © Motoro Mase, Shogakukan

Ikigami : Sairin

This year's 10th issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's(Ikigami: The Return), the new series for hismanga, is reaching the climax for its fifth season in the magazine's next issue on May 24.

Mase debuted the manga in Big Comic in September 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume last September.

Viz Media published all 10 volumes of the original manga, and it describes the story:

Dear Citizen: You've no doubt noticed that the world is a troubled place. People are apathetic, lazy, unmotivated. You've probably asked yourself, "Why isn't anything being done to stop this systematic decline?" Well, you'll be happy to know measures are being taken. We, your government, have decided society needs a wake-up call. So beginning today, we will randomly select a different citizen who will be killed within 24 hours of notification. We believe this will help remind all people how precious life is, and how important it is to be productive, active members of society. Thank you for your attention and your cooperation and participation in this new program.

Mase launched the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday magazine in 2005, and transferred it to Big Comic Spirits in 2008, where it ran until 2012.