Motoro Mase's Ikigami Manga Gets New Ikigami Sairin Series in September

This year's 17th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine revealed on Wednesday that Motoro Mase will launch a new series for his Ikigami: The Ultimate Limit manga titled Ikigami : Sairin (Ikigami: The Return) in the magazine's next issue on September 10.

Viz Media published all 10 volumes of the original manga, and it describes the story:

Dear Citizen: You've no doubt noticed that the world is a troubled place. People are apathetic, lazy, unmotivated. You've probably asked yourself, "Why isn't anything being done to stop this systematic decline?" Well, you'll be happy to know measures are being taken. We, your government, have decided society needs a wake-up call. So beginning today, we will randomly select a different citizen who will be killed within 24 hours of notification. We believe this will help remind all people how precious life is, and how important it is to be productive, active members of society. Thank you for your attention and your cooperation and participation in this new program.

Mase launched the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday magazine in 2005, and transferred it to Big Comic Spirits in 2008, where it ran until 2012.

Mase most recently ended the Nenkin Ningen Hitomoji manga on January 9.