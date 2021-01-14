Ikigami Creator Motoro Mase's Nenkin Ningen Hitomoji Manga Ends

4th volume launches in late March

Motoro Mase 's Nenkin Ningen Hitomoji manga ended in this year's second issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine on January 9. Shogakukan will publish the fourth and final volume in late March.

The magazine had revealed in November that the manga was entering its "final series." The issue alternatively described the manga's new arc as an epilogue.

The "dramatic bio horror" manga is set in a world where a new disease is spreading through humanity, one which turns humans into amoebas and slime molds when they are too stressed. Whether someone lives or dies during the process is a roll of the dice.

Mase launched the manga in Big Comic in August 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2019.

Viz Media published Mase's Ikigami: The Ultimate Limit manga.