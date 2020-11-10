Ikigami Creator Motoro Mase's Nenkin Ningen Hitomoji Manga Enters 'Final Series'

Manga about disease that turns humans into amoebas launched in 2016

This year's 22nd issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that Motoro Mase 's Nenkin Ningen Hitomoji manga is entering its "final series." The issue alternatively describes the manga's new arc as an epilogue.

The "dramatic bio horror" manga is set in a world where a new disease is spreading through humanity, one which turns humans into amoebas and slime molds when they are too stressed. Whether someone lives or dies during the process is a roll of the dice.

Mase launched the manga in Big Comic in August 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2019.

Viz Media previously published Mase's Ikigami: The Ultimate Limit manga.