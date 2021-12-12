FLOW, Anly Perform New Themes for Boruto Anime

Both songs premiere in January

The second 2022 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday the new theme song artists for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. Rock band FLOW will perform the new opening theme song, and singer-songwriter Anly will perform the ending theme song. Both theme songs will premiere in January.

CHICO with Honeyworks is performing the current opening theme song, and the 11-member "global boys group" JO1 is performing the show's current ending theme song.

The anime entered the "Kawaki-hen Ōtsutsuki Kakusei" (Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening) arc in July.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter in November 2020.

