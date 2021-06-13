CHiCO with HoneyWorks, Pelican Fanclub Perform New Theme Songs for Boruto Anime

Both new themes premiere in July

This year's 28th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that CHICO with Honeyworks ( Edens Zero , Gintama , After the Rain ) will perform the new opening theme song and PELICAN FANCLUB ( Dr. Stone , Fire Force season 2) will perform the new ending theme song for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. The new theme songs will debut in July.

The band Ikimono-gakari are performing the current opening theme song, and halca is performing the current ending theme song.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

New episodes of the anime were delayed beginning in May 2020 due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but instead began rerunning the show from the first episode. The anime resumed with new episodes beginning in July 2020, and entered the "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) later that month.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter on November 21.