Boruto Anime Airs New Episode on July 5 After COVID-19 Delay

Previously planned "Kara Shidō-hen" arc begins with 157th episode on July 19

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime will resume with new episodes beginning on July 5, and will enter the previously announced "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) on July 19 with the 157th episode.

The magazine also announced new cast members, including Tetsuya Kakihara as Deepa, and Chō as Victor. Kenjiro Tsuda was previously announced as the voice for Jigen.

New episodes of the anime were delayed beginning on May 3 due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but instead began rerunning the show from the first episode.

The anime entered the "Mujina Bandits Arc" in January.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine last July.