Japan Expands COVID-19 Coronavirus State of Emergency Nationwide

Tokyo, Osaka, other prefectures already under state of emergency until May 6

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Thursday that the national government is expanding the current state of emergency for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nationwide until May 6. Abe already declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures on April 7, after discussing the matter with an advisory panel of experts. The government's COVID-19 task force met again on Thursday evening for expert recommendations before formally announcing the expansion.

Abe previously declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from April 7 to until May 6. Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki asked the Japanese government on Friday to add Kyoto to the state of emergency. Aichi Governor Hideaki Ōmura similarly asked the Japanese government on Thursday to add his prefecture to the list, and then independently declared a state of emergency on Friday. Hokkaido had lifted its own three-week state of emergency on March 19, only to declare a second state of emergency on Sunday.

Source: NHK (link 2)

